Fire fighters converse during a training exercise hosted by the Connecticut Air National Guard Fire Department, December 10, 2021 at Bradley Air National Base, Conn. The CTANG Fire Department collaborated with its mutaul aid partners to incorporate resources from various fire departments into its incident command system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
|12.10.2021
|01.25.2022 14:56
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
This work, CTANG Fire Department conducts mutual aid familiarization training [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS
CTANG Fire Department, mutual aid partners conduct familiarization training
