    CTANG Fire Department conducts mutual aid familiarization training [Image 3 of 9]

    CTANG Fire Department conducts mutual aid familiarization training

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    An aerial ladder device from Suffield Fire Department is raised above an aircraft hangar during a training exercise hosted by the Connecticut Air National Guard Fire Department, December 10, 2021 at Bradley Air National Base, Conn. The CTANG Fire Department collaborated with its mutaul aid partners to incorporate resources from various fire departments into its incident command system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

