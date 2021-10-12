CTANG Fire Department conducts mutual aid familiarization training

An aerial ladder device from Windsor Fire Department is raised above an aircraft hangar during a training exercise hosted by the Connecticut Air National Guard Fire Department, December 10, 2021 at Bradley Air National Base, Conn. The CTANG Fire Department collaborated with its mutaul aid partners to incorporate resources from various fire departments into its incident command system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

