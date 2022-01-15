2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover

Maj. Honcho, an F-22 pilot assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Squadron, 192nd Operations Group, 192nd Wing, taxis down the flight line Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Honcho performed a two-ship flyover with a fellow pilot at the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia in Richmond. The F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's premier air dominance fighter aircraft. Pilots from the 149th FS represent the most talented collection of combat tested, weapon-school and instructor-pilot qualified Citizen Airmen in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

