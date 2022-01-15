Maj. Honcho, an F-22 pilot assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Squadron, 192nd Operations Group, 192nd Wing, taxis down the flight line Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Honcho performed a two-ship flyover with a fellow pilot at the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia in Richmond. The F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's premier air dominance fighter aircraft. Pilots from the 149th FS represent the most talented collection of combat tested, weapon-school and instructor-pilot qualified Citizen Airmen in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7021727
|VIRIN:
|220115-Z-ME883-091
|Resolution:
|6945x4630
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT