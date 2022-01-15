Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover [Image 15 of 18]

    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Maj. Honcho, an F-22 pilot assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Squadron, 192nd Operations Group, 192nd Wing, taxis down the flight line Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Honcho performed a two-ship flyover with a fellow pilot at the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia in Richmond. The F-22 Raptor is the U.S. Air Force's premier air dominance fighter aircraft. Pilots from the 149th FS represent the most talented collection of combat tested, weapon-school and instructor-pilot qualified Citizen Airmen in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7021727
    VIRIN: 220115-Z-ME883-091
    Resolution: 6945x4630
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover
    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    virginia
    F22
    flyover
    inauguration
    192nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT