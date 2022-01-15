Staff Sgt. Carlos Almanzar and Senior Airman Megan Snavely, assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Wing, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to launch an F-22 Raptor Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The F-22 was flown over Capitol Square in Richmond as part of a two-ship flyover for the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7021725
|VIRIN:
|220115-Z-ME883-045
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|8.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT