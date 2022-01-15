2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover

Staff Sgt. Carlos Almanzar and Senior Airman Megan Snavely, assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Wing, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to launch an F-22 Raptor Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The F-22 was flown over Capitol Square in Richmond as part of a two-ship flyover for the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

