    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover [Image 16 of 18]

    2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish 

    192nd Wing

    Senior Airman Chancellor Sutton, assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Wing, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stands ready to launch an F-22 Raptor Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The F-22 was flown over Capitol Square in Richmond as part of a two-ship flyover for the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7021728
    VIRIN: 220115-Z-ME883-087
    Resolution: 7342x4895
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Kellyann Elish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    virginia
    F22
    flyover
    inauguration
    192nd Wing

