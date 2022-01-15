2022 VA Governor inauguration flyover

Senior Airman Chancellor Sutton, assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Wing, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, hands Maj. Honcho, 149th Fighter Squadron pilot, his flight bag Jan. 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Honcho flew the F-22 Raptor over Capitol Square in Richmond as part of a two-ship flyover for the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin as the 74th Governor of Virginia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kellyann Elish)

Date Taken: 01.15.2022
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US