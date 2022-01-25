A sign that leads to a fish attractor site at Cooper Branch 2 Campground on Jan. 22, 2022, at Allatoona Lake, Ga. Cooper Branch 2 is one of the several campgrounds and fishing jetties that USACE Allatoona Lake places recycled trees as part of its Christmas Tree Recycling Program in order to provide habitat for the fish and improve fishing on the lake. (USACE photo by Chuck Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7021504 VIRIN: 220122-A-VP913-004 Resolution: 4427x2952 Size: 4.25 MB Location: ALLATOONA LAKE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.