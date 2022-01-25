Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment [Image 3 of 4]

    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment

    ALLATOONA LAKE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    A local volunteer with the Marietta Bassmasters ties recycled Christmas Trees down on their base as part of Allatoona Lake’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program on Jan. 22, 2022, at Allatoona Lake, Ga. The recycled trees are placed into the lake each year to provide habitat for the fish and improve fishing on the lake. (USACE photo by Chuck Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 11:54
    Photo ID: 7021503
    VIRIN: 220122-A-VP913-003
    Resolution: 5136x3580
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: ALLATOONA LAKE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment
    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Enviornment
    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment
    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE Mobile District Allatoona Lake Georgia Georgia DNR Keep Bartow Beautiful Marietta Bassmasters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT