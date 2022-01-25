A local volunteer with the Marietta Bassmasters drags recycled Christmas Tree to be mounted as part of Allatoona Lake’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program on Jan. 22, 2022, at Allatoona Lake, Ga. The recycled trees are placed into the lake each year to provide habitat for the fish and improve fishing on the lake. (USACE photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7021491
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-VP913-001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|ALLATOONA LAKE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment
