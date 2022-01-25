Jimmy Moore, an 81-year-old USACE volunteer at Allatoona Lake, poses with the bamboo fish attractors he built on Jan. 22, 2022, at Allatoona Lake, Ga. The completed fish attractors provide habitat for the fish and protection for smaller fish to help the fish population at the lake. (USACE photo by Chuck Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7021497
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-VP913-002
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|ALLATOONA LAKE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Enviornment [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allatoona Christmas Tree Program Helps Fish and the Environment
