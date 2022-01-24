A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron prepares burgers on a grill at the Gateway Dining Facility at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 24, 2022. The DFAC grill reopened after facing major setbacks due to the lack of supplies being delivered, which limited the options available to customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 08:50 Photo ID: 7021258 VIRIN: 220124-F-AB266-0002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.81 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DFAC Back in full force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.