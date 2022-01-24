Photo By Airman Alvaro Villagomez | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, form a queue waiting to...... read more read more Photo By Airman Alvaro Villagomez | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, form a queue waiting to served at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 24, 2022. The Gateway Dining Facility received recent improvements by repairing broken machines which previously hindered them from serving a variety of options to customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez) see less | View Image Page

Mildenhall DFAC, back in full force



ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – The Gateway Dining Facility at Royal Air Force Mildenhall is back in full force after its recent menu and infrastructure improvements to offer an improved dining experience for customers.



The DFAC, operated by Airmen assigned to the 100th Force Support Squadron, began opening many of its services in late 2021, after solving equipment failures and reducing service availability due to the pandemic. The 100th FSS Airmen tackled the coronavirus by implementing mask guidance procedures and creating a safe environment for customers to dine in.



“Our primary purpose is to serve our customers: the Airmen in the dorms,” said Tech. Sgt. Kevonda Erving, 100th FSS DFAC manager. “Our top priority is making this a comfortable place for our customers to enjoy the food we serve and that means having a variety of healthy and tasty options available for them.”



During the coronavirus, the DFAC faced major setbacks due to the lack of supplies being delivered which limited the options available to customers. The food supplies are imported to Mildenhall from U.S. installations in Germany. After DFACs in Germany receive their supplies, the remaining supplies are delivered to Mildenhall.



After receiving feedback from Airmen on base, the DFAC Airmen revamped the salad bar, opened the grill, added additional entrée options and a dessert menu.



After the 100th FSS Airmen implemented an improved menu, DFAC customers increased and FSS began to receive an increase of positive feedback.



“Having people appreciate you and the hard work that you do really brings joy to the day. It’s like a little push to go harder, it’s motivating and I absolutely think it’s great,” said Senior Airman Ashlee Cannon, 100th FSS DFAC shift leader. “I want to create a livelier environment in here. We’re looking at adding speakers to play music and overall bring up the vibe and make it a better experience.”



The Airmen from the 100th FSS are motivated to keep improving the quality of life at the DFAC by listening to feedback by replacing, fixing and purchasing equipment. With more equipment available, the DFAC is able to provide more for their customers and the Airmen on base.



“I hope that we can continue to satisfy our customers and listen to their feedback,” said Erving. “We have a couple ideas planned coming up in the next few weeks and we’re hoping to bring in more satisfaction and fun to everyone who decides to dine with us.”



To provide feedback on the Gateway Dining Facility, customers can visit the 100fss.com or visit the DFAC.