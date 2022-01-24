The Gateway Dining Facility is located in Washington Square at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 24, 2022. Airman assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing dine at the Gateway as it’s the sole dining facility at RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 08:50
|Photo ID:
|7021257
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-AB266-0001
|Resolution:
|7138x5099
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mildenhall DFAC back in full force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mildenhall DFAC back in full force
LEAVE A COMMENT