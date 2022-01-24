U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, form a queue waiting to served at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 24, 2022. The Gateway Dining Facility received recent improvements by repairing broken machines which previously hindered them from serving a variety of options to customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 08:51 Photo ID: 7021260 VIRIN: 220124-F-AB266-0004 Resolution: 5918x4227 Size: 7.41 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mildenhall DFAC back in full force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.