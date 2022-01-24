U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, form a queue waiting to served at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 24, 2022. The Gateway Dining Facility received recent improvements by repairing broken machines which previously hindered them from serving a variety of options to customers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
Mildenhall DFAC back in full force
