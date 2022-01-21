USS Ashville prepares to moor to USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (January 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) prepares to moor to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan 21. Asheville is one of multiple forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz)

