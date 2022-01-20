Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashville prepares to moor to USS Emory S. Land [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ashville prepares to moor to USS Emory S. Land

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    01.20.2022

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (January 21, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) moor the submarine to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan 21. Asheville is one of multiple forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Guam
    Ashville
    SUBPAC

