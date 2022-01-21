Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashville prepares to moor to USS Emory S. Land [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ashville prepares to moor to USS Emory S. Land

    GUAM

    01.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (January 21, 2022) TThe Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) prepares to moor to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan 21. Asheville is one of multiple forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz)

