USS Ashville prepares to moor to USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (January 21, 2022) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) prepares to moor to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan 21. Asheville is one of multiple forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 00:11
|Photo ID:
|7020976
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-MH959-1060
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|974.19 KB
|Location:
|POLARIS POINT, GU
