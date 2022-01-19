Lance Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, runs through the Pugil Sticks III arena on MCRD San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. Manny is named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7020585
|VIRIN:
|220119-M-MI059-1005
|Resolution:
|8521x4793
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Manny Monday! [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT