Manny Monday!

Lance Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, tests the durability of a bayonet assault course obstacle on MCRD San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. Manny is named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

