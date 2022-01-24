Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Manny Monday! [Image 4 of 6]

    Manny Monday!

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Lance Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, oversees an M16A4 issue on MCRD San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. During an M16A4 issue, recruits will receive their rifle, a staple in Marine Corps recruit training. Recruits have their rifles for over 11 weeks, completely familiarizing themselves with the handling and maintenance of a service rifle to effectively use it in any scenario. Manny is named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 18:59
    Photo ID: 7020573
    VIRIN: 220124-M-MI059-1001
    Resolution: 5230x7845
    Size: 4.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Monday! [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Dogs
    MCRD San Diego
    Moto
    Rifle Issue
    Lance Cpl. Manny

