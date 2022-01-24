Manny Monday!

Lance Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, oversees an M16A4 issue on MCRD San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. During an M16A4 issue, recruits will receive their rifle, a staple in Marine Corps recruit training. Recruits have their rifles for over 11 weeks, completely familiarizing themselves with the handling and maintenance of a service rifle to effectively use it in any scenario. Manny is named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

