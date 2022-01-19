Manny Monday!

Lance Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, visits the museum on MCRD San Diego, Jan. 19, 2022. Manny toured the museum to give a morale boost to the staff that provide necessary Marine Corps knowledge and history to new U.S. Marines before they graduate recruit training. Manny is named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

