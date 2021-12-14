Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Returns from Fall Patrol [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Frank Cable Returns from Fall Patrol

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 14, 2021) Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Luke Shishido, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observers a tug boat coming alongside the ship while transiting to Naval Base Guam Dec. 14. Frank Cable has returned from patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Frank Cable is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services, and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 17:35
    Photo ID: 7020498
    VIRIN: 211214-N-SS370-1069
    Resolution: 3217x2298
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable Returns from Fall Patrol [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

