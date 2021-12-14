USS Frank Cable Returns from Fall Patrol

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 14, 2021) Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Luke Shishido, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observers a tug boat coming alongside the ship while transiting to Naval Base Guam Dec. 14. Frank Cable has returned from patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Frank Cable is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services, and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/released)

