USS Frank Cable Returns from Fall Patrol

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens | APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 14, 2021) Military Sealift Command civil service mariners,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens | APRA HARBOR, Guam (Dec. 14, 2021) Military Sealift Command civil service mariners, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable, conduct line handling operations while mooring the ship at Naval Base Guam Dec. 14. Frank Cable has returned from patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Frank Cable is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services, and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/released) see less | View Image Page

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) returned to its homeport of Apra Harbor, Guam, Dec. 14.



Frank Cable departed Guam on Oct. 18 for patrol, where the crew conducted expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



They completed a weapons handling exercise involving the transfer of a Mark 48] inert training shape to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Hampton (SSN 767). This was the first expeditionary reload Frank Cable has conducted outside of Guam since 2012.



“I'm very proud of our crew,” said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable's commanding officer. “After sustaining our forward-deployed submarines and surface combatants as the lead maintenance activity in Guam for over two years, they seamlessly transitioned to conducting expeditionary operations, which advanced our warfighting capabilities across the Pacific Theater and strengthened our longstanding alliance with our Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) counterparts.”



While in Kure, they conducted the first U.S. submarine tender operations with a JMSDF submarine. Bringing the Soryu-class submarine JS Sekiryu (SS 508) alongside for the exercise and connecting various services to ensure, in the future, Frank Cable could provide tender support service to JMSDF if ever needed.



“Frank Cable possesses a truly unique skill set and it was great to see them operating forward, providing fleet expeditionary repairs in the U.S. 7th fleet area of responsibility,” said Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group 7. “They showcased their ability to work alongside not only our U.S. Navy submarines, but also our Japanese allies, to include providing services to a JMSDF Soryu-class submarine moored alongside for the first time. Such exercises are designed to address common maritime security priorities and concerns, enhance interoperability and communication, and to further build upon our resolute and resilient alliance with the JMSDF.”



The crews of Frank Cable and Sekiryu also organized sailor exchanges to tour each vessel. Sailors from both nations had the opportunity to exchange command coins and covers with one another, forging new friendships, and strengthening ties between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF.

During their port visits, they hosted distinguished visitors to include JMSDF Vice Adm. Yoshitaka Ozama, commander, Fleet Submarine Forces Japan, and Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7/commander, Amphibious Force, U.S. 7th Fleet.



While making a brief stop in Sasebo, Japan, Frank Cable lent their expeditionary repair expertise to the Sasebo-based America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), repairing or replacing sections of lagging in various sections and fabricating a brand new collection holding tank cross connection pipe.



They conducted pier surveys in Okinawa, Japan, to ensure they would be able to provide expeditionary support to the submarine fleet and allies in the future.



“Frank Cable’s Sailors should be proud of their accomplishments during this patrol period,” said Frank Cable’s Command Master Chief Norman Clarke. “Not only did Frank Cable have a string of firsts, so did the Sailors visiting Japan and Saipan by experiencing the local culture and food. Building and fostering the relationships between the Japanese submarine force and Frank Cable Sailors was beneficial in strengthening our forces afloat."



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.