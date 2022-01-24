Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 3 of 4]

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

    FT. CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc Kendyll Revis, expert soldier badge competitor, assigned to 1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), checks compass for land navigation section of the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The compass gives you a sense of direction when trying to find grid points on a map.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7020483
    VIRIN: 220124-A-BN574-1033
    Resolution: 2768x2110
    Size: 558.17 KB
    Location: FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kelvin Johnson Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

