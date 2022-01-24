Spc Kendyll Revis, expert soldier badge competitor, assigned to 1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), checks compass for land navigation section of the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. The compass gives you a sense of direction when trying to find grid points on a map.
(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7020483
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-BN574-1033
|Resolution:
|2768x2110
|Size:
|558.17 KB
|Location:
|FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kelvin Johnson Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT