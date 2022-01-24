Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives equipment for the Land Navigation event a part of the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Land navigation is one of many events soldiers participate in to receive the EIB/ESB.

(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )

