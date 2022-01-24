Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 2 of 4]

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

    FT. CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives equipment for the Land Navigation event a part of the Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) or Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Land navigation is one of many events soldiers participate in to receive the EIB/ESB.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7020482
    VIRIN: 220124-A-BN574-831
    Resolution: 2960x2108
    Size: 576.36 KB
    Location: FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kelvin Johnson Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation
    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation
    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation
    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Land Navigation

    101st

    EIB

    Air Assault

    Readiness

    Army

    Ft. Campbell

    ESB

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    101st
    Air Assault
    Readiness
    Army
    Ft. Campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT