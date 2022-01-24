Spc. Rey Ferguson, expert soldier badge competitor, assigned to 1st Battalion 187th Infantry Regiment 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participates in the Expert Infantry Badge on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Ferguson is plotting points for his land navigation portion of the competition.

(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )

This work, Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kelvin Johnson Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.