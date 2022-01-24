Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

Capt. Tyler Weaver, expert soldier badge competitor, assigned to Samurai Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participates in the Expert Infantry Badge on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Weaver has made it to his first set of coordinates in the land navigation event.

(U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )

