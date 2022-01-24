Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4]

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

    FT. CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Tyler Weaver, expert soldier badge competitor, assigned to Samurai Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team Rakkasans, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participates in the Expert Infantry Badge on January 24, 2022 at Fort Campbell, Ky. Weaver has made it to his first set of coordinates in the land navigation event.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kelvin Johnson Jr, 40th Public Affairs Detachment )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7020484
    VIRIN: 220124-A-BN574-1030
    Resolution: 3387x2419
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kelvin Johnson Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation
    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation
    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation
    Expert Infantry Badge Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Land Navigation

    101st

    EIB

    Air Assault

    Readiness

    Army

    Ft. Campbell

    Rakkasans

    TAGS

    Land Navigation
    101st
    Air Assault
    Readiness
    Ft. Campbell
    Rakkasans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT