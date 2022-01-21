Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 21, 2022) - Navy Reserve Master-at-Arms 1st Class Thomas Roberson, assigned to Navy Reserve Coastal Riverine Squadron 11, fires an M500 shotgun at targets during a weapons qualification sustainment training exercise at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Small Arms range. Periodic weapons qualification sustainment training is a Department of Defense-mandated requirement for all military armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:45 Photo ID: 7020369 VIRIN: 220121-N-GT710-1417 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 3.15 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US