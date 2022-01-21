Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth

    FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 21, 2022) - Navy Reserve Master-at-Arms 1st Class Thomas Roberson, assigned to Navy Reserve Coastal Riverine Squadron 11, fires an M500 shotgun at targets during a weapons qualification sustainment training exercise at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Small Arms range. Periodic weapons qualification sustainment training is a Department of Defense-mandated requirement for all military armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7020369
    VIRIN: 220121-N-GT710-1417
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Sustainment Training
    Navy Reserve
    Weapons Qualification
    M500
    Warfighting Readiness

