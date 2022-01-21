Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 21, 2022) - Small-Arms Marksman Instructor (SAMI) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Robert Alvizo, assigned to Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth, totals a Sailor’s M500 shotgun accuracy score after a live-fire qualification sustainment exercise at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Small Arms Range. Alvizo and his team are responsible for training and mentoring all armed watch standers stationed at Navy Reserve Centers within the REDCOM Fort Worth region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

