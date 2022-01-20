Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 20, 2022) - Navy Reserve Master-at-Arms 1st Class Angel McDonald, assigned to Navy Reserve Center Shreveport in Louisiana, focuses on a virtual target while participating in qualification sustainment training for the M9 service pistol at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth. Periodic weapons qualification sustainment training is a Department of Defense-mandated requirement for all military armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

