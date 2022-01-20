FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 20, 2022) - Navy Reserve Master-at-Arms 1st Class Angel McDonald, assigned to Navy Reserve Center Shreveport in Louisiana, focuses on a virtual target while participating in qualification sustainment training for the M9 service pistol at Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth. Periodic weapons qualification sustainment training is a Department of Defense-mandated requirement for all military armed watchstanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 15:45
|Photo ID:
|7020367
|VIRIN:
|220120-N-GT710-1055
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT