Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth Sailors Participate in Weapons Qualification Sustainment Training

FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 21, 2022) - Armed Watchstander Program Manager Chief Master-at-Arms Evelio Martinez, left, and Small-Arms Marksman Instructor (SAMI) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Robert Alvizo, assigned to Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Fort Worth, total Sailors’ M500 shotgun accuracy scores after a live-fire qualification sustainment exercise at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Small Arms Range. Martinez and Alvizo are responsible for training and mentoring all armed watch standers stationed at Navy Reserve Centers within the REDCOM Fort Worth region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

