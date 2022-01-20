A Typhoon FGR4 assigned to 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2021. By training together, the U.S. and its allies ensure smooth integration and common understanding, should they be called upon to fight together in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
