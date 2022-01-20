Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Typhoon FGR4 assigned to 1 (Fighter) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, arrives at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 13, 2021. By training together, the U.S. and its allies ensure smooth integration and common understanding, should they be called upon to fight together in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Typhoon
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Power
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis
    Red Flag 22-1

