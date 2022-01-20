Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces

An E-7A Wedgetail assigned to RAAF Base, Williamtown, Australia, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2022, for Red Flag 22-1. The allied warfighters will gain a significant combat advantage by being exposed to realistic, representative, relevant and integrated tactical experiences at Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

