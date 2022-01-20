An E-7A Wedgetail assigned to RAAF Base, Williamtown, Australia, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2022, for Red Flag 22-1. The allied warfighters will gain a significant combat advantage by being exposed to realistic, representative, relevant and integrated tactical experiences at Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7020253
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-UT528-1030
|Resolution:
|5078x3055
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
