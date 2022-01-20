A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2022, for Red Flag 22-1. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 14:14 Photo ID: 7020251 VIRIN: 220120-F-UT528-1019 Resolution: 5214x3425 Size: 8.68 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.