    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2022, for Red Flag 22-1. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7020251
    VIRIN: 220120-F-UT528-1019
    Resolution: 5214x3425
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    Air Power
    Stratofortress
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-1

