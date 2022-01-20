Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 2 of 4]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2022, for Red Flag 22-1. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 14:14
    Photo ID: 7020252
    VIRIN: 220120-F-UT528-1016
    Resolution: 5032x3417
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Power
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis
    Red Flag 22-1

