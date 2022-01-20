Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 kicks off with allied forces

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, lands at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 20, 2022, for Red Flag 22-1. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

