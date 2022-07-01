Powered by Innovation - Professional Military Education Changes



The Air Force removed previous policies that prevented pregnant women and women within their one-year postpartum deferment period from attending Professional Military Education, creating an unintended barrier to their developmental milestones.



These type of policy changes provide Airmen the flexibility to balance family planning and career progression, and empowers women to make a decision about the right time to attend PME. #AF75

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:53 Photo ID: 7020242 VIRIN: 220107-F-RU464-383 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.14 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Powered by Innovation Professional Military Education [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.