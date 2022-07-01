Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Powered by Innovation Professional Military Education [Image 3 of 3]

    Powered by Innovation Professional Military Education

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Powered by Innovation - Professional Military Education Changes

    The Air Force removed previous policies that prevented pregnant women and women within their one-year postpartum deferment period from attending Professional Military Education, creating an unintended barrier to their developmental milestones.

    These type of policy changes provide Airmen the flexibility to balance family planning and career progression, and empowers women to make a decision about the right time to attend PME. #AF75

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7020242
    VIRIN: 220107-F-RU464-383
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powered by Innovation Professional Military Education [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Powered by Airmen - Carl A. Spaatz
    Powered by Airpower Desert Storm
    Powered by Innovation Professional Military Education

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF75Fet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT