    Powered by Airmen - Carl A. Spaatz

    Powered by Airmen - Carl A. Spaatz

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Powered by Airmen — Gen. Carl A. Spaatz

    As a pioneer in the history of airpower, Spaatz served as the 1st Air Force Chief of Staff. And, during World War II, he commanded the Allied air campaign against the Nazis.

    His impact on the total force continued even after he retired from the Air Force, when he served as the first chairman of the Civil Air Patrol National Board.

    #AF75

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 13:53
    Location: DC, US
    Powered by Airmen - Carl A. Spaatz
    Powered by Airpower Desert Storm
    Powered by Innovation Professional Military Education

