Powered by Airmen - Carl A. Spaatz

Powered by Airmen — Gen. Carl A. Spaatz



As a pioneer in the history of airpower, Spaatz served as the 1st Air Force Chief of Staff. And, during World War II, he commanded the Allied air campaign against the Nazis.



His impact on the total force continued even after he retired from the Air Force, when he served as the first chairman of the Civil Air Patrol National Board.



#AF75

