Powered by Airpower — Desert Storm
January 16 marks the 31st Anniversary of Desert Storm. On this day, the U.S. led a coalition effort to destroy Saddam Hussein's war machine and his invasion to overpower Kuwait. It was the largest air campaign since World War II and established the U.S. Air Force as a dominant presence in the modern battle-space. #AF75
