Powered by Airpower Desert Storm

    01.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    January 16 marks the 31st Anniversary of Desert Storm. On this day, the U.S. led a coalition effort to destroy Saddam Hussein's war machine and his invasion to overpower Kuwait. It was the largest air campaign since World War II and established the U.S. Air Force as a dominant presence in the modern battle-space. #AF75

