59th MDW: Doctor's Day

Lt. Col (Dr.) Aarron Grant, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron Ophthalmology Clinic surgeon, center, consults with Maj. (Dr.) Ryan Davis, 59th Surgical Operations Squadron Ophthalmology Clinic surgeon, right, during surgery at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022. The surgeons perform various procedures to help improve the quality of life for their patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

