Maj. (Dr.) Andrew Gausepohl, 59th Emergency Services Flight medical director, evaluates a patient in the Family Emergency Center at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. The FEC and Emergency Medical Services provide emergency care at all times across JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7020049
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-JG587-1018
|Resolution:
|5949x4250
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th MDW: Doctor's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT