59th MDW: Doctor's Day

Maj. (Dr.) Andrew Gausepohl, 59th Emergency Services Flight medical director, evaluates a patient in the Family Emergency Center at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. The FEC and Emergency Medical Services provide emergency care at all times across JBSA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

