59th MDW: Doctor's Day

Lt. Col. (Dr.) Crystal Palmatier, 59th Medical Operations Squadron Pediatrics Clinic medical director, evaluates a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. Visit with your child’s medical provider to make sure your child is growing and developing appropriately, to conduct routine screenings, and to provide recommended immunizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

