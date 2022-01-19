Lt. Col. (Dr.) Crystal Palmatier, 59th Medical Operations Squadron Pediatrics Clinic medical director, evaluates a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. Visit with your child’s medical provider to make sure your child is growing and developing appropriately, to conduct routine screenings, and to provide recommended immunizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7020051
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-JG587-1093
|Resolution:
|5594x3996
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th MDW: Doctor's Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
