59th MDW: Doctor's Day

Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jordan Downing, 59th Medical Operations Squadron Family Health Clinic medical director, evaluates a patient at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022. The Family Health Clinic provides primary care and care coordination for urgent issues, chronic diseases, preventive health maintenance for beneficiaries and medical readiness for active duty personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

