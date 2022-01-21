INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and her father, James Cody, pose with Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2021. Rodriguez and Cody were invited to speak at the Pentagon as advocates for progressive changes to be made to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, dress and appearance standards as members of the Indigenous Nations Equality Team. (Courtesy Photo)

