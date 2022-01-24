INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

The official logo for the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) created by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and her father, James Cody, a member of the Navajo Nation and experienced artisan. The logo consists of symbols used to depict indigenous people and their military affiliation. (Courtesy Photo)

