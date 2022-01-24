The official logo for the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) created by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and her father, James Cody, a member of the Navajo Nation and experienced artisan. The logo consists of symbols used to depict indigenous people and their military affiliation. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 09:06
|Photo ID:
|7019928
|VIRIN:
|220124-F-CC148-1004
|Resolution:
|1600x1600
|Size:
|405.33 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
This work, INET - Breaking barriers for a better future [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
INET - Breaking barriers for a better future
LEAVE A COMMENT