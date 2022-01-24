Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future [Image 1 of 4]

    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The official logo for the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) created by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anastacia Rodriguez, 6th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and her father, James Cody, a member of the Navajo Nation and experienced artisan. The logo consists of symbols used to depict indigenous people and their military affiliation. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 09:06
    Photo ID: 7019928
    VIRIN: 220124-F-CC148-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1600
    Size: 405.33 KB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INET - Breaking barriers for a better future [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future
    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future
    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future
    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Pentagon
    Navajo
    inclusion
    Air Force Instruction
    Indigenous Nations Equality Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT