INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) meet at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2021. INET made history as the first group of indigenous people to be invited to speak at the Pentagon, where they advocated for progressive changes to be made to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, dress and appearance standards. (Courtesy Photo)

    diversity
    Pentagon
    Navajo
    inclusion
    Air Force Instruction
    Indigenous Nations Equality Team

