INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

Members of the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET) meet at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2021. INET made history as the first group of indigenous people to be invited to speak at the Pentagon, where they advocated for progressive changes to be made to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, dress and appearance standards. (Courtesy Photo)

