INET - Breaking barriers for a better future

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rochelle James, 6th Security Forces Squadron unit training manager, views the Washington Monument from the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2021. James, a member of the Navajo nation, toured Washington D.C. with the Indigenous Nations Equality Team. INET made history as the first group of indigenous people to be invited to speak at the Pentagon, where they advocated for progressive changes to be made to Air Force Instruction 36-2903, dress and appearance standards. (Courtesy Photo)

