CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2022) – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dalton Langley, an Airman from Newcastle, Okla., participates in a tie-dye event held by the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) USO. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Larry Nalley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 01.24.2022 03:25 Photo ID: 7019765 VIRIN: 220119-N-XH646-0012 Resolution: 7324x5058 Size: 8.56 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: NEWCASTLE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tie-dye event hosted by the Camp Lemonnier USO [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Larry Nalley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.