Tie-dye event hosted by the Camp Lemonnier USO

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2022) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Mouhamadou Baro (left), a Sailor from Fort Washington, Md., and U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Okeng (right), a Soldier from Lincoln, Neb., both attached to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, finish tie-dye shirts at an event held by the Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) USO. CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Larry Nalley)

